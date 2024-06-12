Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,998. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

