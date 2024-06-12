Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RYLD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 681,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.