Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,827 Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS IGE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. 49,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.