Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,536 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 21.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $225.70. 265,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,164. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.00.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.83.

Read Our Latest Report on NDSN

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.