Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,711 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 65.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.71. 487,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,595. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

