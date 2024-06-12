Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.57% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJUL. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NJUL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.19. 14,425 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.