Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.42. 210,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 959,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWH. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,249.69%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Camping World by 6,495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

