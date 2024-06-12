Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.80. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 1,029,191 shares changing hands.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $13,149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

