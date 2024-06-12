Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Holdings Raised by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

CGUS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 575,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

