Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.17

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 90168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after buying an additional 2,329,057 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 669,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,540,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 488,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 482,707 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

