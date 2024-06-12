Cardano Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion and $411.22 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.05 or 0.05193971 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00048624 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009457 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00014704 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015500 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011321 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002486 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,952,989,919 coins and its circulating supply is 35,722,458,444 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
