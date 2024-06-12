Cardano Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion and $411.22 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.05 or 0.05193971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00048624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,952,989,919 coins and its circulating supply is 35,722,458,444 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

