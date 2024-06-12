Cardinal Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:CJ traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 254,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,199. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.66.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$140.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.40 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.6995885 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 27,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60. In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$50,214.75. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$188,670.60. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

