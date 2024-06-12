CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Short Interest Down 73.0% in May

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the May 15th total of 906,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CareCloud from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

CareCloud Price Performance

CCLD traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 128,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,214. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 42.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Featured Stories

