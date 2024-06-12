CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.86

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 37017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

CarGurus Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,259.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,382,000 after purchasing an additional 107,244 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CarGurus by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,825,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after acquiring an additional 182,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

