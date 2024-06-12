Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 81.9% in May

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the May 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carrefour Trading Down 0.3 %

CRRFY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 1,239,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,558. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrefour

About Carrefour

(Get Free Report)

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.