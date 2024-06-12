Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $326.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.25. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $216.95 and a 12-month high of $344.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.88.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

