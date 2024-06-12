Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $347.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $216.95 and a 1-year high of $347.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.88.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

