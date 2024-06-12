CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Position Trimmed by Advent International L.P.

Advent International L.P. decreased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,753,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,875,000 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions makes up approximately 43.6% of Advent International L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Advent International L.P. owned about 0.47% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $3,254,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,102,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,711,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,804 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,175 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,767,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,304,000 after buying an additional 1,765,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. 4,686,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. On average, research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 19,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $234,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,572,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 19,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $234,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,128,274 shares of company stock valued at $702,377,159. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

