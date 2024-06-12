Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $54.90. 520,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,281,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Get Celestica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Celestica by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 147,417 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 82.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 169,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.