Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Up 3.7%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.38 and last traded at $54.16. 447,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,288,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Get Celestica alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.