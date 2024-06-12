Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 104,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,720. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.
About Cellnex Telecom
