Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 217.9% from the May 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 1.7 %

CLLNY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 104,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,720. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

Cellnex Telecom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

