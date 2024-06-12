Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CLTFF remained flat at $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Celtic has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

