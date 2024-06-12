Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Celtic Price Performance
Shares of CLTFF remained flat at $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Celtic has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.
Celtic Company Profile
