Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
CVE traded down C$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$26.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.80.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Michael John Crothers acquired 1,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.37 per share, with a total value of C$26,369.50. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Michael John Crothers bought 1,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.37 per share, with a total value of C$26,369.50. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$208,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,077. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
