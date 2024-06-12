Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE traded down C$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$26.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.80.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

Insider Activity

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Michael John Crothers acquired 1,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.37 per share, with a total value of C$26,369.50. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Michael John Crothers bought 1,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.37 per share, with a total value of C$26,369.50. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$208,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,077. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

