Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Down 1.9%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 25,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 913,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 308,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

