Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives $28.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

CTRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE CTRI opened at $26.24 on Friday. Centuri has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $528.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Centuri will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory A. Izenstark acquired 5,250 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

