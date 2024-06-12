CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get CEVA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CEVA

Insider Buying and Selling at CEVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $109,688.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,428,000 after buying an additional 62,734 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,894,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 211,697 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 457,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1,693.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 303,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. CEVA has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $27.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $481.50 million, a P/E ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.