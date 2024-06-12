Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $94,515,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 95,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $156.49. 5,131,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,110. The stock has a market cap of $288.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.66.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

