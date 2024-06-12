Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.04 and last traded at $157.75. 2,155,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,995,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Get Chevron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,386,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,076,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Chevron by 171.5% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.