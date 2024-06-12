Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 680 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for 2.1% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 367.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAK traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average of $109.03. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $117.99.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

