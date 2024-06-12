Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3,142.00 and last traded at $3,150.52. 42,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 240,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,169.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.92.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,081.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,694.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

