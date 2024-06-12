CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of CHSCM stock remained flat at $25.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. 21,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,264. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.
About CHS
