CIBC Increases TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$16.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.00% from the stock’s current price.

TA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.94. 348,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,597. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$8.22 and a 1 year high of C$13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.54. TransAlta had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of C$947.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.8411458 EPS for the current year.

About TransAlta

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

