Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. Citizens has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

