CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in May

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance
CLPS Incorporation stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,711. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.42.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
