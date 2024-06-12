CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in May

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

CLPS Incorporation stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,711. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.42.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.