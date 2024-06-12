Coastwise Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,043 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 4,190,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,821. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

