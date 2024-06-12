Coastwise Capital Group LLC Purchases 513 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %

KO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $63.57. 8,394,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,199,891. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $273.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

