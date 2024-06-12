Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of AMJ stock remained flat at $28.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

