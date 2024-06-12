Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.
Shares of AMJ stock remained flat at $28.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
