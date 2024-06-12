Coastwise Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.5% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T remained flat at $17.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,688,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,885,746. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

