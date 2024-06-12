Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Shares of CMA opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Comerica by 105.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 3,595,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

