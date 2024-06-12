Commodore Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,895,003 ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,895,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,277,000. ABIVAX Société Anonyme accounts for 1.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned 3.01% of ABIVAX Société Anonyme as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth $13,630,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABIVAX Société Anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

ABVX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

