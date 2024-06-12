Commodore Capital LP Has $130.55 Million Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,301 shares during the quarter. Merus makes up 11.6% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned 0.08% of Merus worth $130,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Merus by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Merus by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after purchasing an additional 444,444 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,335.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 325,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,087. Merus has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $61.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

