Commodore Capital LP Takes Position in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,831,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Commodore Capital LP owned about 35.02% of SAB Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %
SABS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 20,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,586. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About SAB Biotherapeutics
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.
