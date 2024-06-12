Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Complete Solaria worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Complete Solaria in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Complete Solaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its position in Complete Solaria by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,745,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Complete Solaria Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Complete Solaria stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 83,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,221. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

Complete Solaria ( NASDAQ:CSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.