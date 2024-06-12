Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.95. 588,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,435. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.08 and its 200 day moving average is $251.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

