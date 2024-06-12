Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 518 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,364,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,225. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

