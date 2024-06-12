Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,146,000 after buying an additional 3,246,104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.21. 4,922,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

