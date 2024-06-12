Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. 8,404,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,765,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

