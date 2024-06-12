Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadview Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 41,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,887,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.51. 4,926,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.21. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

