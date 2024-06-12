Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 2,332 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,021,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,833,000 after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.2 %

NLY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

